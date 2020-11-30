Subscribe
Home >News >India >BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away
Kiran Maheshwari

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Kiran Maheshwari was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Monday morning. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Gurugram-based hospital.

Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Her conditions became critical a few days back, as per sources. Her body will be brought to Udaipur on Monday.

Last week, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, died due multi-organ failure.

