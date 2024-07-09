Nitesh Rane criticizes Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA government over Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths, promising strict action in the BMW hit-and-run case involving Rajesh Shah's son.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government by raking up Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian's death amid the BMW hit-and-run crash row. "It is not an MVA government, where the son of the CM was accused in the murder case of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, and he was saved," Rane told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitesh Rane also assured that strict action would be taken against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, whose son, Mihir Shah, was named as the accused in the BMW hit-and-run case. In the latest development, Mumbai Police arrested 24-year-old Mihir Shah on Tuesday.

"No matter who is the accused, strict action will be taken. It is the Mahayuti government, action will be taken. No matter where Mihir Shah is hiding, he will be caught and given strict punishment," said BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Mumbai BMW hit-and-run incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leader Rane was implicating that former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had 'saved' his son Aaditya Thackeray, whose name came up during an investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Disha Salian, aged 28, passed away on June 8, 2020, following a fall from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad. Just six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra.

In September 2023, the 'Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India,' led by its president Rashid Khan Pathan, filed a PIL demanding the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious" deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate an investigation into Aaditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister. It also requested that a comprehensive probe report be submitted following the investigation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, posted on X on Sunday, “I will not go into the political leanings of Shah, the accused of the hit-and-run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime."

