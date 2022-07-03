BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker3 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 12:24 PM IST
With 164 votes, first-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Assembly Speaker of Maharashtra
First-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as Assembly Speaker in Maharashtra on Sunday, 3 July. Narvekar, the MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai is the son-in-law of NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, who is chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and had been earlier associated with the Sharad Pawar-led party and also the Shiv Sena.