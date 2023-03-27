BJP MLA raises concerns over stray dogs in Delhi assembly

BJP MLA raises concerns over stray dogs in Delhi assembly1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
According to Mahawar, over 100 people in Delhi are attacked by dogs on a daily basis.
BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar recently brought up the topic of stray dogs in the Delhi assembly, citing a recent incident where two brothers were killed by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj.
According to Mahawar, over 100 people in Delhi are attacked by dogs on a daily basis.
"A house committee was also formed under the chairmanship of the house member, Somnath Bharti, which gave its report in December 2019, this report should be implemented. And also a place should be marked where all the stray dogs are kept", said MLA Ajay Mahawar.
According to news agency ANI, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a summons to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to appear before it on March 17 in response to media reports of two young brothers who were reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in a forested area in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi.
The NCPCR took suo moto cognizance of the incident and has taken action to investigate the matter.
(With inputs from agencies)
