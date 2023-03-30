A video is circulating on social media allegedly showing BJP MLA Jadav Lal Nath from Tripura watching pornographic content on his mobile phone during a state assembly session.

The video was captured by someone sitting behind Nath and shows him scrolling through video clips before pausing to watch a clip with obscene content.

Nath has not responded to the alleged video, but the BJP has reportedly demanded an explanation from him.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as in 2016, Karnataka MLA Tanveer Sait was allegedly caught viewing pornographic content during official proceedings.

c, causing outrage among passengers. The railway authorities have taken strict action against the agency responsible for the incident.