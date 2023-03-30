BJP MLA watches obscene video inside assembly; party demands explanation1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:41 PM IST
This incident is not the first of its kind, as in 2016, Karnataka MLA Tanveer Sait was allegedly caught viewing pornographic content during official proceedings.
A video is circulating on social media allegedly showing BJP MLA Jadav Lal Nath from Tripura watching pornographic content on his mobile phone during a state assembly session.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×