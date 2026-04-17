BJP MLA's son blames victims after ramming 5 with Thar SUV in MP: 'I was honking, why didn’t they move?'

Five people sustained injuries after a sport utility vehicle, reportedly driven by a BJP legislator's son, struck them in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said, according to PTI.

Footage capturing the immediate aftermath has since surfaced online. In segments distributed by members of the press, the driver, identified asDinesh Lodhi, is observed confronting onlookers and asserting that the victims were at fault for obstructing the vehicle's path.

Dinesh Lodhi confronts onlookers In a video, Lodhi is seen arguing with bystanders, saying, “When I was using the siren and honking, why didn’t they move away? Three people were sitting on the bike and were swerving.”

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Official charges were filed against Dinesh Lodhi, son of MLA Pritam Lodhi, following the collision that occurred on Thursday evening around 7:30 PM. Karera police station head Vinod Chavai stated that the Mahindra Thar initially collided with the rear of a motorcycle. This first impact injured three companions—Sanjay, Ashish, and Anshul Parihar—who were travelling toward Dhanra village at the time.

The SUV subsequently struck two pedestrians, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, who were walking along the same shoulder of the road. Sanjay Parihar sustained critical wounds; he, Verma, and Soni were rushed to a nearby medical facility by helpful citizens.

According to testimony provided by those injured, the vehicle displayed an "MLA" designation and was being piloted by Dinesh Lodhi, son of the Pichhore constituency representative.

Police have booked Dinesh Lodhi under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving. This legal provision dictates that endangering human life through reckless driving can lead to six months of jail time, fines, or both.

MLA calls for transparent probe MLA Pritam Lodhi issued a public statement calling for a transparent investigation.

“For an MLA, the public comes first, not family. The victims must get justice," he said.

Currently, the Karera police are continuing their formal inquiry into the crash.

Man fleeing with minor sister-in-law rams car into relatives in UP’s Kanpur, 3 dead A man allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in law rammed his car into relatives and their friend chasing them on motorcycles, leaving three of them dead near Korwa village in Kanpur, reported PTI.

The car also hit a motorcycle passing by, leaving four members of a family seriously injured.

The accident occurred on the Banda-Kanpur road on Sunday night when the car driver, identified as Deepak Soni, was allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law after an altercation.

The victims were chasing the car and had overtaken it, when Deepak Soni rammed into them, police said.

Police said the drama on the road followed a family dispute.

"Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have deliberately rammed the motorcycles chasing his car," SHO of Bindki police station Pramod Kumar Rao said.