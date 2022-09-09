On September 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made fun of Congressman Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the T-shirt he was wearing while taking part in the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" cost more than ₹41,000.

However, the Congress leader did have some backers. Gandhi is not using public funds to pay for his apparel, according to one commenter who claimed the BJP's tweet showed that it was "rattled" by the yatra.

“@BJP4India is so rattled by the public's response to #BharatJodoYatra that it is trying everything to divert people's attention from it (sic)," wrote the user.

"Bharat, dekho," Gandhi and a second image displaying the cost of a T-shirt resembling the one Gandhi was wearing were both posted by the BJP on Twitter under its official handle. It stated that the Blueberry T-shirt cost ₹41,257.

Congress reacted to the Twitter post. It said, "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do BJP want to discuss this?"

“The way the price of Rahul's clothes was shown, In the same way, the price of Modi ji's clothes should also be shown. Because both Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are Lok Sabha MPs. When you can disclose the prices for Gandhi, why not for Modi?" one user wrote in Hindi while referring to PM Modi’s 2015 suit that had been touted to have cost ₹10 lakh.

PM Modi wore an in-stripe suit with his name repeatedly written across each stripe. It was later reported that Modi had received the suit as a gift from NRI businessman Rameshkumar Bhikabhai Virani.

Another Twitter user wrote, “How does it make any difference? Modi ji also wears good clothes. Let all of us wear such clothes. Have some concrete criticism and not go so low."

One Twitter user pointed out that Rahul Gandhi belonged to an affluent family. Jawaharlal Nehru, his great-grandfather, studied abroad and had seven cars at that time, he said.

“A Fakir Chai Wala holds a pen of 1.30 lakhs! 40 thousand glasses! 10 lakh suit! 1 to 1.5 lakh Apple phone! ₹3000 daal ki bhaji! Cashew Bread! Drinks water worth ₹1,700 per litre," the man claimed.

Upon checking the official website of Burberry, we have found that its India site doesn’t show the price as it “does not ship to India". The US website shows that the price of the said t-shirt is $480, which is roughly around ₹38,000 at the present rate.

(With agency inputs)

