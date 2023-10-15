BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda Nishikant Dubey Sunday accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra that she took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to 'ask question(s) in the Parliament

Nishikant Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand Sunday accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra that she cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask question(s) in Parliament'. Responding to the allegations, Mahua Moitra said CBI is welcome to investigate the matter "right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Godda MP wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a probe against the Krishnanagar MP, and demanded her immediate suspension from the house for taking cash for question.

Nishikant Dubey, citing research work by an advocate Jai Anant Dehadari, said Mahua Moitra till recently asked approximately 50 questions in the parliament, out of total 61, shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his Company. The questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the allegation against Mahua Moitra? "Whenever there is a Parliament session, the shouting brigade of All India Trinamool Congress, led by Smt Mohua Moitra and Shri Saugata Roy, are in habit of disrupting the proceedings of the House, by their continued abuses on each and everybody, on one pretext or the other. I, along with several other Members of Parliament, were always perplexed, as to why this 'shouting brigade' of TMC led by Smt Mahua Moitra indulges in such tactics, which infringes on the constitutional rights of other members, to debate and discuss the issues of common people and policies of the Government," the letter read.

"Now, with the unmasking of quid pro quo in the form of ugly and deliberate motive of Smt Mahua Moitra, to raise money from a businessman in lieu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, targeting another business group, it has become amply clear that the edifice of 'morality' being exhibited by Smt Mahua Moitra was nothing but a 'Machiavellian Camouflage' for committing a crime by entering into a criminal conspiracy and at the same time enjoying the title give to Smt Mahua Moitra as a 'firebrand Member of Parliament', which is nothing but a sham," the latter added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Use your lawyers wisely': Mahua Moitra Reacting to the allegations, the TMC MP from Krishnanagar slammed Adani Group and said they were wasting their time in trying to shut her up. "If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis & circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely," Mahua said.

"Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me," she added.

