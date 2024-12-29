Auli, BJP MP Anil Baluni recognised Auli's potential to develop as world-class skiing facility. Describing the enlightening vision, he said that the destination could be equipped with world-class facilities that would attract Indian and international tourists alike.

Anil Baluni, the BJP Lok Sabha MP, described his recent visit to Auli, which is a popular tourist destination situated in the Himalayan mountains of Uttarakhand. Taking to social media platform X, he said that during his visit to the Lok Sabha constituency, he got the opportunity to visit Auli.

Anil Baluni's visit to Auli He met with local players, trainers and others associated with skiing business. Alleging that is a promising site for skiing, he suggested that it can be made a world-class destination.

In a post on X, he stated, "Their suggestions raise hope. I also tried this exciting sport of skiing. The suggestions of these youths and the possibilities scattered in Auli inspired me that it can be made a world-class destination. Every year, thousands of ski lovers travel from India to Europe and other countries."

Anil Baluni's vision for ski lovers - 'world-class destination' He envisions that by transforming Auli into a world-class destination for skiing, India can have a great destination for domestic ski lovers and tourists. Anil Baluni's plans are not limited to establishing world-class skiing facilities but he also aspires add night skiing, to attract Indian and international tourists to this adventure tourism destination.

"Auli's ski slopes equipped with world-class facilities will attract tourists from all over the world to Auli. We aim to have world-class competitions in Auli for skiing, skiing lovers should get training here. Tourists should enjoy these beautiful sports and views," his post reads.

Adding that his concept is to go a step further and develop a structure for night skiing in Auli, he said, "Auli can be developed as a big adventure tourism destination."