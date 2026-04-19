BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi to become India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh – Who is he?

In a major policy shift, the Narendra Modi administration has chosen former Union Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi to serve as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh as reported by Hindustan Times.

Marking a rare return to political appointments within the immediate neighborhood, Trivedi is set to succeed career diplomat Pranay Verma. According to the Hindustan Times report, Verma will transition to Brussels to serve as the Indian Ambassador to the European Union.

While official agreement is still required from the Tarique Rahman government in Dhaka, the selection of the 75-year-old political veteran carries a distinct weight. Beyond the strategic implications, the move serves as a message of accountability towards the Ministry of External Affairs, signaling that high-stakes diplomatic roles are not exclusively reserved for career Foreign Service officers.

Trivedi’s political journey is extensive; he previously held the portfolios of Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while serving as an MP of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He famously broke ties with the TMC on February 12, 2021, formally joining the BJP shortly after on March 6.

This high-profile appointment coincides with a critical period for Indo-Bangladeshi relations. Both nations are working to mend a partnership that fractured following the tumultuous removal of Sheikh Hasina in a coup—an event defined by the military and police's refusal to suppress agitators. Under the subsequent tenure of Mohammed Yunus, bilateral ties reached a nadir as the interim leadership struggled to curb sectarian violence targeting Bangladesh’s minority populations.

Trivedi’s transition to Dhaka underscores the Modi government’s willingness to utilize seasoned politicians for pivotal international roles. This follows the precedent set by former Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag’s service in Seychelles (2019-2022). It indicates a new era where India deploys "heavyweights" to its neighbors, moving away from "fair-weather" diplomacy in the subcontinent.

Sources cited by The Tribune suggest the official announcement may precede the West Bengal Assembly elections. This timing serves a dual purpose: recalibrating New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach and sending a potent political signal to West Bengal voters by elevating a leader from their state to a crucial international post.