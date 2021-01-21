OPEN APP
BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir contributes 1 crore for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 03:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir said the donation was made by him and his family for a 'glorious' temple in Ayodhya that is the dream of all Indians

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has donated one crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The cricketer-turned-politician said the donation was made by him and his family for a "glorious" temple in Ayodhya that is the dream of all Indians.

The east Delhi MP said in a statement, "A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour."

The Delhi BJP has launched a campaign for the collection of donations through coupons across the city, party leaders stated.

"Coupons of 10, 100 and 1000 will be used for collection of donations from as many households as possible," said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign.

Contributions of more than 1,000 will be made through cheques. There are many persons who have their sentiments deeply associated with the Ram temple and who are willing to contribute large sums of one crore or more, he added.

Various saffron outfits including the RSS, VHP and others will also participate in the campaign for collecting contributions from people. A door-to-door campaign will be started for collection of donations through coupons from February 1, Chahal stated.

Earlier, President Ramnath Kovind had donated 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the Trust set up to oversee the construction launched a nationwide donation drive.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also donated 1 lakh as a contribution to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

With agency inputs

