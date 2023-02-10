An old video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao getting kicked by a cow has surfaced after the Animal Welfare Board issued a notice earlier that February 14 should be celebrated as a Cow Hugging Day. The Board said hugging a cow would bring emotional richness, which would boost both group and individual happiness given the cow's enormous benefits.

“All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the notice read.

On February 8, Union Minister Giriraj Singh endorsed the Animal Welfare Board of India's recommendation to observe "Cow Hug Day" on February 14. He also stated that everyone should have a positive attitude towards cows.

Also Read: 'How do we get consent?...', Netizens react to Cow Hug Day on Feb 14

"A very good decision has been taken, cows should be hugged. I welcome the decision of Purushottam Rupala ji's ministry. We all should love and hug the cow," the minister said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

According to Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, 33 crore gods and goddesses live within a cow.

Various videos of cows attacking people are now being shared on social media as people sarcastically tried to ask how it would be possible to “get consent". The video featuring Rao was originally shared in December primarily by a number of pro-Congress accounts on social media. The purpose of sharing the video was to troll the politician, it seemed.

Also Read: MP minister praises Uma Bharti's campaign of tying cows in front of liquor shop

When the cow kicked him during "Gau puja", he reportedly had a tight escape. The new office building of the Indian Chilli Exporters Association was being opened as he arrived at the chilli market yard in Guntur.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao kicked by Cow at Guntur mrichiyard #BJP pic.twitter.com/dFM14dgcoU — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 10, 2022

“Even cows recognize the fraud, they are perpetrating in the name of cows," one of the Twitter users wrote while sharing the video. “Except bhakt's every one understands BJP's love for cows are as fake as #Malviya's tweets (sic)," wrote another.

On February 9, the Shiv Sena made fun of the "Cow Hug Day" effort for Valentine's Day on February 14 and attacked Narendra Modi by saying billionaraire industrialist Gautam Adani was the prime minister's "holy cow".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author