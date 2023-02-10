BJP MP gets kicked by cow: Old video surfaces as netizens mock ‘Cow Hug Day’
'All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy, the Animal Welfare Board earlier said.
An old video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao getting kicked by a cow has surfaced after the Animal Welfare Board issued a notice earlier that February 14 should be celebrated as a Cow Hugging Day. The Board said hugging a cow would bring emotional richness, which would boost both group and individual happiness given the cow's enormous benefits.
