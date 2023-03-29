In the view of his critical condition, BJP's Member of Parliament from Pune, Girish Bapat was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Pune on Wednesday. Currently the MP from Pune is kept on life support system.

Months ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the ailing MP during his visit to Pune in February.

The 73-year-old politician was elected to the Lok Sabha from pune, Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019. Earlier, he had handled Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, Parliamentary Affairs in Government of Maharashtra, etc.

He is one of the top leaders of the BJP in the state. Moreover, he was elected from Kasba Peth Constituency to the Vidhan Sabha in five consecutive elections since 1995.

He completed his B.Com from B.M.C.C. College of Commerce, Pune, Maharashtra. His political career began when he was appointed Secretary of Pune City BJP in 1980.

Girish Bapat was ill for a very long time. Despite being ill and unable to speak, the Pune MP addressed a gatherings of party members in early February at Lokmanya Hall in Kesri Wada. During his address, the weak MP appeared on wheel chair and urged the party workers to work tirelessly to support Bhartiya Janata Party in the Kasba Peth bypoll. He attended the meeting for 20 minutes and spoke for one minute.

“Since 1968, this is the first election where I am not able to participate in the campaign. Candidates keep changing but the party’s main strength is workers. Though some are claiming that it’s a close fight, it’s nothing like that. Our candidate will register a victory in the Kasba Peth by-election," Girish Bapat said during his address.

Despite of Bapat’s absence during bypoll, BJP's Ravindra Dhangekar won by 10,950 votes in the February 26 bypolls.