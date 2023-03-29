BJP MP Girish Bapat admitted to hospital, currently on life support system2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 12:13 PM IST
BJP MP from Pune, Girish Bapat has been admitted to hospital and is currently on life support system. He was ill from a very long time
In the view of his critical condition, BJP's Member of Parliament from Pune, Girish Bapat was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Pune on Wednesday. Currently the MP from Pune is kept on life support system.
