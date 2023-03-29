BJP MP Girish Bapat admitted to hospital, currently on life support system

The 73-year-old politician was elected to the Lok Sabha from pune, Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019. Earlier, he had handled Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, Parliamentary Affairs in Government of Maharashtra, etc. He is one of the top leaders of the BJP in the state. Moreover, he was elected from Kasba Peth Constituency to the Vidhan Sabha in five consecutive elections since 1995.