Kangana Ranaut questions Sonu Sood’s stand on UP Kanwar Yatra row, says ‘Halal should be…’

A political slugfest has erupted after Uttar Pradesh government order made it mandatory to display owners' names on shops and eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Updated20 Jul 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took a swipe at actor Sonu Sood over his post amid row over Uttar Pradesh government's directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route.

In a post on X, Sonu Sood said, "There should be only one name plate on every shop: “HUMANITY”.

Reacting to that, the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh said, "Agree, Halal should be replaced with “ HUMANITY”.

Also Read | ‘Crime against Constitution’: Priyanka Gandhi on ‘divisive’ Kanwar order in UP

Slamming the order, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that it reflects the hatred towards Muslims in India.

"Fear on UP's Kanwar routes: This is The reality of hatred for Indian Muslims, credit for this visceral hatred goes to political parties /leaders of Hindutva and so-called lip servicing Secular parties," Owaisi said in a post on 'X', sharing a photo of an egg stall displaying the name of its owner.

Also Read | UP eateries along Kanwar Yatra route asked to display owners’ names, Oppn says…

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed the Uttar Pradesh government's directive to food shops on the Kanwar routes to display the details of their owners as an attack against the Constitution.

"Our Constitution guarantees every citizen that he will not be discriminated against on the basis of caste, religion, language or any other basis. The divisive order to put up name boards of the owners of carts, kiosks and shops in Uttar Pradesh is an attack on our Constitution, our democracy and our shared heritage," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

 

Also Read | Kanwar rule: BJP allies request ‘review’, Naqvi says ‘respect faith but…’

Earlier, screenwriter Javed Akhtar also reacted to the ongoing controversy over the incident and strongly criticised the administration.

"Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly. Why? In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses," Javed Akhtar posted on X.

 

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 06:18 PM IST
