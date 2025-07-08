BJP MP Nishikant Dubey again targets Raj Thackeray amid Marathi language row, cities Wikipedia post

Amid the growing Hindi-Marathi language row, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after incidents of violence and vandalism by MNS workers were reported in the state.

Dubey said “hooliganism” is Raj Thackeray's sole purpose, which the MNS chief does “out of fear” of losing Municipal Corporation elections. In a post on X, the BJP leader cited Wikipedia, and shared an image of a page with information on a 2007 incident of violence by MNS workers on a student from Bihar.

“When Raj Thackeray does not get public support, he puts goons forward, meaning hooliganism is his sole purpose, which he does just before the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections out of fear of losing,” Dubey said.

"My opposition is to Thackeray's hooliganism, and the limits of tolerance have been exhausted," he added. Nishikant Dubey, who had earlier triggered a row over his comments, expressed his respect to the Maratha community.

"The Maratha community is always respectable, and the country belongs to all of us. Where I am an MP, Maratha Madhulimaye ji has been an MP three times in a row. We made a Maratha win the Lok Sabha against Indira Gandhi. Thackeray, come to your senses, don't make your fight about the Maratha community, we have contributed to Mumbai's development and will continue to do so," he said.

Five MNS workers held for violence Five MSN workers were arrested in connection with the vandalism case at entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office in Worli, police said on Saturday. According to an ANI report, a case has been registered against them under Sections 223, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3), and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Meanwhile, Dubey sparked a political row with his sharp response to the MNS chief's ‘beat but don’t make a video' statement.

Addressing Raj Thackeray's controversial instruction to his party workers, Dubey lashed out, saying, “If you dare to beat Hindi speakers, then beat those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu too. If you're such a 'boss', come out of Maharashtra – come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. 'Tumko patak patak ke maarenge'...”

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Dubey held a visible hatred for Marathi identity. "Nishikant Dubey is not a Hindi-speaking spokesperson. The hatred for Marathi is visible in his mind. He has the responsibility of Bihar. Break and win the election; this is the usual thing," he further said.

Mumbai Police detain MNS workers protesting over language row Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained several MNS workers who were protesting against traders for allegedly not speaking Marathi.

The protest was part of a larger controversy surrounding the use of language in the city. MNS workers had gathered in the Mira-Bhayandar area to protest against traders who they claimed were not speaking Marathi.

The police had earlier denied permission for the rally, citing intelligence inputs and potential law and order issues. Despite this, the MNS workers went ahead with their protest, leading to their detention by the police, news agency ANI reported.

Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey stated that the police had detained some people and appealed to the city's residents to cooperate with the police. The police had suggested an alternative route for the rally, which the MNS workers had refused to accept.