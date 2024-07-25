BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wants parts of Bengal, Jharkhand to be declared Union Territory: ‘Hindus will disappear…’

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal to be combined into an Union Territory to tackle challenges posed by illegal immigrants. The senior politician told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the population of adivasis in the Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand was on a decline due to the growing influx of “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

"I demand that Malda, Murshidabad, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and the Santhal Parganas region be declared as a Union Territory and the National Register of Citizens be implemented there," he urged.

The BJP leader said that Bangladeshi infiltrators were entering the state from neighbouring West Bengal before settling in the region and marrying local women. According to Dubey these women were now contesting elections from seats in the zilla panchayat to the Lok Sabha.

“The woman who contests Lok Sabha or zilla panchayat polls, her husband is a Muslim. There are at least 100 village heads in the state whose husbands are Muslims. Riots broke out in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara, because people from Malda and Murshidabad are ousting our people and Hindu villages are going empty. This is a serious matter. I am saying this on record, I am ready to resign if what I am saying is incorrect. Jharkhand Police is unable to do anything,” Dubey added.

He urged the Central government to intervene in order to ensure that Hindus in the area did not ‘disappear’.

“The state I come from, from Santhal Pargana area - when Santhal Pargana separated from Bihar and became a part of Jharkhand, in 2000 tribals formed 36% of the population in Santhal Pargana. Today, their population is 26%. Where did 10% of the tribals vanish? This House never worries about them, it indulges in vote bank politics…If nothing else, send a Committee of the House there and implement the report of the Law Commission from 2010 that permission is essential for conversion and marriage…” the BJP leader said.

