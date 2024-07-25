BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded that parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal be declared a Union Territory to deal with the challenge posed by the increasing number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the region.

"I demand that Malda, Murshidabad, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and the Santhal Parganas region be declared as a Union Territory and the National Register of Citizens be implemented there," he urged.

“The woman who contests Lok Sabha or zilla panchayat polls, her husband is a Muslim. There are at least 100 village heads in the state whose husbands are Muslims. Riots broke out in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara, because people from Malda and Murshidabad are ousting our people and Hindu villages are going empty. This is a serious matter. I am saying this on record, I am ready to resign if what I am saying is incorrect. Jharkhand Police is unable to do anything," Dubey added.

He urged the Central government to intervene in order to ensure that Hindus in the area did not ‘disappear’.

“The state I come from, from Santhal Pargana area - when Santhal Pargana separated from Bihar and became a part of Jharkhand, in 2000 tribals formed 36% of the population in Santhal Pargana. Today, their population is 26%. Where did 10% of the tribals vanish? This House never worries about them, it indulges in vote bank politics…If nothing else, send a Committee of the House there and implement the report of the Law Commission from 2010 that permission is essential for conversion and marriage…" the BJP leader said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

