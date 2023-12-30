BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested for illegally cutting trees, smuggling: Report
Vikram Simha, the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha, was reportedly arrested over charges of illegally cutting trees and smuggling wood.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha's brother Vikram Simha was arrested on Saturday for allegedly chopping over 120 trees without permission. According to reports, Simha was also accused of smuggling wood in a village in the Hassan district of Karnataka.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message