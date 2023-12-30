Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha's brother Vikram Simha was arrested on Saturday for allegedly chopping over 120 trees without permission. According to reports, Simha was also accused of smuggling wood in a village in the Hassan district of Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India Today, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed Vikram Simha's arrest and said authorities held him for illegally cutting 126 trees and selling the wood in the Hassan district.

"They have cut down nearly 126 big trees which were as old as 50 to 60 years. This is a criminal act. (The) Forest Conservation Act is there, (the) Tree Conservation Act is there, he has violated all of these...," Eshwar Khandre was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Simha refuted allegations. He was quoted by News 18 Kannada as saying, "I have not cut down any tree, it has nothing to do with me. But I had contracted that land for one year from July 24 to grow ginger..." He said the allegations were "politically motivated".

reported that Vikram Simha is being taken to Hassan from Jarakabande Kaval Forest Camp in Jalahalli, Gangamma Circle, Bengaluru.

The state forest department filed an FIR against Vikram Simha on charges of cutting trees without permission from the authorities and smuggling wood in the Nandagondanahalli village, India Today reported.

The forest land, where the trees were chopped down, was owned by the government and allotted to two people. It was a gomala land (cattle pasturage) that spread over 12 acres, the report said.

It added that Simha's operation had come to light after Mamata, a revenue official, was on a field visit to the village. She alerted the officers and initiated an FIR as soon as she found out about the operation.

