BJP MP Raghav Chadha alleges 'political vendetta' after his name gets deleted from draft SIR rolls; AAP hits back

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) carries out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country in a phased manner, political tensions have once again erupted over the exercise. This time, the face-off is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and the Punjab government.

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BJP MP slams AAP's political 'vendetta' On Thursday, Chadha, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who crossed over to the BJP in April this year, slammed the Punjab government for playing “politics of revenge” after his name was allegedly removed from the draft electoral rolls.

In a rather lengthy post on X, Chadha accused the AAP-led Punjab government and wrote, "The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls. I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls."

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He added, "This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta." Questioning the state government, he wrote, "Who marked me as ‘shifted’? An official of AAP’s Punjab Government. Who verified that classification? Again, an officer of AAP’s Punjab Government. Who processed it at a higher level? Once again, the same AAP’s Punjab Government official."

The BJP leader further said, "From the BLO on the ground to the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, every operational level of this exercise is staffed by Punjab Government officials. The BLO is ordinarily a junior Punjab Government employee. The AEROs, EROs and DEOs in between are Punjab Government officials. At the top is a Punjab-cadre IAS officer serving as the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab."

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He also accused the AAP-led government of pressuring officers, stating that the state government controls their transfers, postings and careers once their electoral duty ends. Chadha alleged that the officials are aware that their lives could become difficult if they do not comply with the government.

Also Read | Nearly one-third of Delhi voters likely to be deleted in draft SIR rolls

Raghav Chadha vs AAP Chadha alleged that the AAP leadership had been targeting him and other former party leaders since his departure, using the Punjab Police and the state government’s administrative machinery against those who refused to remain silent. He further claimed that other former AAP MPs who joined the BJP had also faced similar action, and described the removal of his name from the electoral rolls as the latest instance of what he called a political vendetta.

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AAP hits back After his scathing post, the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit took to X to respond to the former party leader's claim. Citing a national English daily, AAP accused Chadha of "trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process," adding that the BJP MP was shifting the onus onto the Punjab government. It further stated that the SIR exercise is conducted by the ECI and not the state government, adding that the Punjab government had no role in deciding whose name is included in or deleted from the electoral roll.

The party also added, "It is a matter of public record that Raghav Chadha has been living in Delhi and not in Punjab. If he no longer resides in Punjab, maintaining or shifting his voter registration was his own responsibility. He cannot now blame the AAP or the Punjab Government for the deletion of a voter entry."

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Punjab SIR Chadha’s name was among the 20.66 lakh names deleted from Punjab’s pre-SIR electoral rolls, accounting for 9.7 per cent of the total electorate. His name appeared on the list of those deleted from the state’s draft roll, which was released on August 13, the Indian Express reported, citing official records. He appears in the ASDD list, which covers voters classified as “absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate.” His entry has been marked as “permanently shifted.”

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The final SIR electoral roll for Punjab is scheduled to be released on October 12. Voters whose names were deleted during the draft stage can still seek inclusion by filing a claim during the one-month window for claims and objections, which runs from August 13 to September 12.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home BJP MP Raghav Chadha alleges 'political vendetta' after his name gets deleted from draft SIR rolls; AAP hits back