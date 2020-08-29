BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj put in 14-day home quarantine

The BJP MP talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary from the place he was intercepted in the presence of media and also put the DC over phone to the chief secretary. But, it did not help him and he was taken by the police to Shanti Bhawan for putting him in home quarantine. He took exception to th adminstration "forcibly" putting him in quarantine, saying "I am Member of Parliament and Jharkhand is part of India. Can't I meet my ailing mother? "I have to take part in a meeting of the standing committee of Parliament on Sunday and I have been forcibly quarantined here...its really disgusting," he said.