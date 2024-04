BJP MP Sreenivasa Prasad dies at 76

BJP MP from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and former Union minister V Sreenivasa Prasad passed away on Monday. He was 76. Prasad is survived by his wife and three daughters.

