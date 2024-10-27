BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finishes ’daunting’ Ironman challenge in Goa, PM Modi says ’Commendable feat’

Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the inspiration goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya became the first public representative to complete the gruelling 'Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa', on Sunday
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya became the first public representative to complete the gruelling ’Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa’, on Sunday ( Tejasvi Surya-X)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya finished the "daunting challenge" during the fourth edition of the Ironman 70.3 at Miramar Beach in Goa on Sunday, October 26. He became the first public representative to complete the 'Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa, news agency ANI reported.

"As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress!," Surya posted on X.

Also Read | ‘Distressing’: Tejasvi Surya on traffic situation in Bengaluru

Surya said the inspiration goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposted Surya's X post and wrote, "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities."

Ironman 70.3 Goa

Ironman is a triathalon event which comprises of swimming (1.9 km), biking (90km), and running (21.1), with the participants traveling upto 113 kilometers (or 70.3 miles) during the whole event.

Goa minister Govind Gawde and former tennis player Leander Paes were also present at the flagging-off ceremony.

Also Read | Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results: Tejasvi Surya defeats Sowmya Reddy

Surya shared pictures of the event and highlighted that Goa is 'steadily becoming the sports tourism' place in the country. "The Ironman 70.3 Goa, known for attracting athletes from over 50 countries, has become a premier event for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in India and across the World," the BJP MP posted on X.

Surya said that people from all over the world come to these events to participate and credited Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for encouraging such events.

"Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, has been greatly supportive of these kinds of events and every year, there are multiple events that attract a lot of athletes around the country. Even today, more than 25 countries are represented by athletes here. So its amazing and its only going to grow," Tejasvi Surya told news ANI.

Also Read | Bangalore South BJP MP’s assets increased to ₹4 cr from ₹13 lakh in 5 yrs

Notably, former tennis player Leander Paes highlighted how athletes are an inspiration to everyone.

"It is so inspiring to see all these athletes come from all over the world and participate here today, as you can see, the swimmers are out (at the starting line)...Once they (athletes) finish the swimming course, they will go for the cycling course, then to the running course. The fastest time last year was around 4 hr 19 mins...To see the inspiration and the passion that the athletes have to test their physical, mental, and emotional power is really wonderful to see," he told ANI.

Also Read | Tejasvi Surya: BJP’s wunderkind rides the Modi wave in Bengaluru South

He further highlighted the importance of such events in promoting sports and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

“Events like Ironman 70.3 are very important for our nation as everyone supports the athletes. It is very important to see the communities support sports as we want a healthy community and sports include everybody, people from different cultures, languages, religions and castes all come out through sport and participate. It is also important to showcase our state, the beautiful beaches, the oceanfront,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBJP MP Tejasvi Surya finishes ’daunting’ Ironman challenge in Goa, PM Modi says ’Commendable feat’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.