Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the inspiration goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya finished the "daunting challenge" during the fourth edition of the Ironman 70.3 at Miramar Beach in Goa on Sunday, October 26. He became the first public representative to complete the 'Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress!," Surya posted on X.

Surya said the inspiration goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposted Surya's X post and wrote, "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities."

Ironman 70.3 Goa Ironman is a triathalon event which comprises of swimming (1.9 km), biking (90km), and running (21.1), with the participants traveling upto 113 kilometers (or 70.3 miles) during the whole event.

Goa minister Govind Gawde and former tennis player Leander Paes were also present at the flagging-off ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surya shared pictures of the event and highlighted that Goa is 'steadily becoming the sports tourism' place in the country. "The Ironman 70.3 Goa, known for attracting athletes from over 50 countries, has become a premier event for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in India and across the World," the BJP MP posted on X.

Surya said that people from all over the world come to these events to participate and credited Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for encouraging such events.

"Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, has been greatly supportive of these kinds of events and every year, there are multiple events that attract a lot of athletes around the country. Even today, more than 25 countries are represented by athletes here. So its amazing and its only going to grow," Tejasvi Surya told news ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, former tennis player Leander Paes highlighted how athletes are an inspiration to everyone.

"It is so inspiring to see all these athletes come from all over the world and participate here today, as you can see, the swimmers are out (at the starting line)...Once they (athletes) finish the swimming course, they will go for the cycling course, then to the running course. The fastest time last year was around 4 hr 19 mins...To see the inspiration and the passion that the athletes have to test their physical, mental, and emotional power is really wonderful to see," he told ANI.

He further highlighted the importance of such events in promoting sports and encouraging a healthy lifestyle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Events like Ironman 70.3 are very important for our nation as everyone supports the athletes. It is very important to see the communities support sports as we want a healthy community and sports include everybody, people from different cultures, languages, religions and castes all come out through sport and participate. It is also important to showcase our state, the beautiful beaches, the oceanfront," he added.