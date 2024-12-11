Bengaluru techie death case: Terming the death of techie Atul Subhash as extremely unfortunate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya hoped that more reforms would follow in all aspects of family legislation.

"It’s not the first time that the country has discussed the misuse of family legislation. I am sure that all state governments and the policymakers have taken note of this unfortunate incident, and more reforms will follow in all of these aspects,” said Surya.

He added that the time has also come to review many of the family-related legislation and introduce, wherever possible, an aspect of gender neutrality to protect both partners in a marriage.

"The family is a very important institution. It is the founding block of society. And legislations that can be misused by one partner can be a detriment to the very institution of family and will have very strong social repercussions if not addressed," the BJP MP said while speaking to news agencies.

Subhash, a 34-year-old techie whose body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout, ended his life alleging harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

"I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going," said Subhash in a video before taking the extreme step.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said that the incident was unfortunate and the state government must take it seriously. “The culprits should be punished, and a thorough investigation is necessary.”

Family Demands Justice The techie's family has demanded justice and strict action against his harassers.

"I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice," Subhash's brother Bikas told PTI videos.

Subhash's uncle Pawan Kumar said the family had no idea Subhash might do something like this. "He had made a timetable for everything."