BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions Centre on Agnipath scheme; Here’s what he said

BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions Centre on Agnipath scheme; Here’s what he said1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Can we, the MLA/sMPs, give up our pension to ensure that Agniveers get a pension, Varun Gandhi asked.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on 24 June has questioned the Centre on the Agnipath scheme saying that if those recruited in the armed forces under this initiative are not eligible for a pension, then why should public representatives get this post-retirement benefit.