BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions Centre on Agnipath scheme; Here’s what he said

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on 24 June has questioned the Centre on the Agnipath scheme saying that if those recruited in the armed forces under this initiative are not eligible for a pension, then why should public representatives get this post-retirement benefit.  Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPremium
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 09:28 AM IST Livemint

Can we, the MLA/sMPs, give up our pension to ensure that Agniveers get a pension, Varun Gandhi asked.

"If Agniveers who serve for a short period of time are not entitled to a pension, then why this 'facility' should be for public representatives? If those who protect the country do not have the right to pension then I am also ready to forego mine," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Can we, the MLA/sMPs, give up our pension to ensure that Agniveers get a pension," he said. 

Gandhi has been questioning the 'Agnipath' scheme since it was unveiled on June 14 by the Centre.

The scheme envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without pension and health benefits. It, however, assures them of an exit package of 11.70 lakh.

Earlier, he had also extended support to students protesting against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, but had urged them to follow the path of non-violence.

