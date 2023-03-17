BJP MP Varun Gandhi has turned down the Oxford Union's invite to speak at a debate on whether India is on the right path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domestic challenges at an international forum and that such a step will be a "dishonourable act". The invitation for the debate, scheduled between April and June, was extended to the BJP lawmaker on behalf of the union's president Matthew Dick.

The BJP leader tweeted," I have declined the invitation for a debate at the Oxford Union.India's polity regularly offers us a space to critique & provide constructive suggestions to improve our policies.Subjecting India’s choices & challenges to international scrutiny, for me, is a dishonourable act.

I have declined the invitation for a debate at the Oxford Union.



India's polity regularly offers us a space to critique & provide constructive suggestions to improve our policies.



Subjecting India’s choices & challenges to international scrutiny, for me, is a dishonourable act. pic.twitter.com/4XsZfV9vV4 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) March 17, 2023

The development comes incidentally at a time of a raging debate over his cousin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in London which have been described by the ruling party as "demeaning" to Indian democracy, more so as they were made from foreign soil.

Declining the invite, he said in his reply to the union that citizens like him regularly have the opportunity to discuss topics like this with ease in India, raising criticism of government policies in the public square and the august Parliament.

However, such criticism must be made within India to policy-makers and raising them outside the country would be inimical to its interest and a "dishonourable act", he said.

Politicians like him may have their differences on individual policies at the central and state levels, however, they are all together on the same path for India's rise, he said.

The union's invite to Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi's rule has catapulted India to greater prominence on the global stage, with many equating his policy agendas to robust economic growth, tackling corruption, and putting "India first".

While thanking for the "great honour", Gandhi replied that he believed the topic at hand is one with a "predefined conclusion" and declined the invitation.

He said, "As an elected representative, I see it as my job to strengthen our system by studying and evaluating policy initiatives and offering feedback; by taking up issues of national interest and suggesting possible solutions; by engaging with the public to raise and showcase legitimate concerns. It is a priority to participate in the national debate both within Parliament and through other fora in a constant and constructive manner."

The Pilibhit MP added, "However, such comment must be offered within India to Indian policy-makers. I see no merit or integrity in vocalising internal challenges in an international forum."

