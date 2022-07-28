BJP MPs heckled Congress chief 'pack-wolf style’: Mahua Moitra on Sonia-Smriti spat3 min read . 05:19 PM IST
- The way the BJP MPs were screaming at the senior Congress leader, it seemed they were like a pack of hyenas, the TMC leader said
Coming out in support of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that claims that she intimidated BJP members in the Lok Sabha are false and she further went on to add that “the 75-year-old leader was encircled and heckled pack-wolf style"
Coming out in support of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that claims that she intimidated BJP members in the Lok Sabha are false and she further went on to add that “the 75-year-old leader was encircled and heckled pack-wolf style"
After the Lok Sabha was adjourned today afternoon, Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue where Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.
After the Lok Sabha was adjourned today afternoon, Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue where Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.
Union minister Smriti Irani was seen stepping into it and was seen gesturing toward Gandhi. Even though the elderly leader initially ignored Irani, she was later seen speaking to the minister angrily. As more BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi, NCP member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away.
Union minister Smriti Irani was seen stepping into it and was seen gesturing toward Gandhi. Even though the elderly leader initially ignored Irani, she was later seen speaking to the minister angrily. As more BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi, NCP member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away.
Moitra, who witnessed the event at the Lok Sabha, told Hindustan Times, the way the BJP MPs were screaming at the senior Congress leader, it seemed they were like a pack of hyenas, while adding that when the Opposition leaders tried to take Gandhi out of the melee, the latter said she was not afraid.
Moitra, who witnessed the event at the Lok Sabha, told Hindustan Times, the way the BJP MPs were screaming at the senior Congress leader, it seemed they were like a pack of hyenas, while adding that when the Opposition leaders tried to take Gandhi out of the melee, the latter said she was not afraid.
Moitra further said, “We got Mrs. Gandhi out. They had all surrounded her and were shouting at her. How can a 75-year-old in a mask be intimidating to anyone?"
Moitra further said, “We got Mrs. Gandhi out. They had all surrounded her and were shouting at her. How can a 75-year-old in a mask be intimidating to anyone?"
Moitra also told HT, “(NCP's) Supriya Sule and I were right there and there weren't any Congress MPs around because the House had been adjourned. When we first saw Mrs Gandhi get up, cross over the well and walk towards Rama Devi, we were wondering where she was going because she normally does not do anything like that. She was wearing a mask the entire time. She started saying something and Rama Devi got up and was talking to her."
Moitra also told HT, “(NCP's) Supriya Sule and I were right there and there weren't any Congress MPs around because the House had been adjourned. When we first saw Mrs Gandhi get up, cross over the well and walk towards Rama Devi, we were wondering where she was going because she normally does not do anything like that. She was wearing a mask the entire time. She started saying something and Rama Devi got up and was talking to her."
“Smriti Irani was behind Rama Devi and (Congress MP) Gaurav Gogoi was to her left. Suddenly, Irani comes from the back and starts saying something to Mrs Gandhi with her finger up. And then all of the BJP women came and encircled her. Nishikant Dubey (BJP MP) also comes over. So then, Supriya, Pratima Mandal and Apparupa Poddar walked over to that side. By that time, Adhir had come and was asking them to talk to them. The way the BJP was screaming was like a pack of hyenas, I have never seen anything like it. We were trying to take her out but she was saying, I am not afraid."
“Smriti Irani was behind Rama Devi and (Congress MP) Gaurav Gogoi was to her left. Suddenly, Irani comes from the back and starts saying something to Mrs Gandhi with her finger up. And then all of the BJP women came and encircled her. Nishikant Dubey (BJP MP) also comes over. So then, Supriya, Pratima Mandal and Apparupa Poddar walked over to that side. By that time, Adhir had come and was asking them to talk to them. The way the BJP was screaming was like a pack of hyenas, I have never seen anything like it. We were trying to take her out but she was saying, I am not afraid."
Moitra went on to tweet about the incident saying, “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press."
Moitra went on to tweet about the incident saying, “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press."
Meanwhile, Supriya Sule wrote, Unfortunate scenes were witnessed in lok sabha today. Was shocked to hear un necessary sloganeering against Mrs Gandhi after house was adjourned. We all should take responsibility of the house and maintain its dignity and decorum.
Meanwhile, Supriya Sule wrote, Unfortunate scenes were witnessed in lok sabha today. Was shocked to hear un necessary sloganeering against Mrs Gandhi after house was adjourned. We all should take responsibility of the house and maintain its dignity and decorum.
Congress has accused BJP MPs of subjecting Gandhi to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation", and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress has accused BJP MPs of subjecting Gandhi to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation", and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.