BJP MPs to protest in front of Parliament's Gandhi statue tomorrow

 Livemint

BJP MPs to protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on 11 December.

BJP MPs to protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on 11 December, against the corruption by Congress leaders: BJP

Published: 10 Dec 2023, 01:23 PM IST
