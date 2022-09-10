BJP names former Tripura CM Biplab Deb for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Biplab Deb took oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018. However, he stepped down from his post on May 14 this year. He was then succeeded by Manik Saha who was sworn in as Tripura CM on May 15.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Biplab Deb as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tripura, the party said on Friday. The saffron party has also made him Haryana state in charge, according to news agency ANI.
His popularity had earlier helped BJP to clean sweep the northeastern state marking a thumping victory in 2018. Deb took oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018. However, he stepped down from his post on May 14 this year. He was then succeeded by Manik Saha who was sworn in as Tripura CM on May 15.
Taking to Twitter, former Tripura CM said, "Gratitude to PM Modi, BJP, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to working for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people."
The by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Manik Saha in Tripura will take place on September 22 this year. He was elected to the Upper House in April this year and his term is a full system up to April 2028.
BJP is eyeing forming a second-term strong government in the northeast state, while the opposition parties seem to be backing support from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.
Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda has also appointed states and Union Territories in charge including poll-bound states like Tripura and Telangana. The agency reported that Vinod Tawde has been appointed as General Secretary of Bihar, while Harish Dwivedi continues to be the co-in-charge, as per ANI reports.
Om Mathur who had been recently appointed to the Parliamentary board has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also been given organizational responsibilities in Punjab and Chandigarh, while national General Secretary Tarun Chugh continues to be in charge of Telangana.
