BJP names N Biren Singh as chief minister of Manipur for second term

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as chief minister
Manipur's caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh was unanimously elected as the new CM of the state in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting held on Sunday.
The BJP central observers for the state Nirmala Sithararaman and Kiren Rijiju and party leader Bhupendra Yadav had landed in Imphal earlier in the day for the crucial meeting.
Union labour minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also flew in.
Following the announcement, Sitharaman said: “It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government, which will build further because the Centre today, under the leadership of PM Modi, gives special attention to northeastern states."
Sitharaman further expressed her gratitude to the people of Manipur for electing BJP in the state for the second consecutive term.
"I thank the people of Manipur and I show the people that there will be a very good government which will run for the benefit of all the people here. We will ensure that everyone is included in the process of development," the finance minister said.
Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also congratulated N Biren Singh on being elected as Manipur Chief Minister.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Shri @NBirenSingh ji on being re-elected as the leader of @BJP4Manipur Legislature Party," Sambit Patra tweeted.
The legislature party’s meeting and the announcement follow 10 days of uncertainty since the assembly poll results were announced with rival leaders Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders.
This will be the second successive government of the party and Singh in the state. It is is the first time that BJP won an absolute majority in the state.
The saffron front had formed the previous government in Manipur with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as chief minister.
