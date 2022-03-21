During the BJP's much-awaited legislature party meeting on Monday, caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant was appointed as the chief minister of Goa for a second straight term.

“Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the leader of the legislative party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant. He will be the leader for the next 5 years," announced Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister and BJP's central observer for Goa.

The meeting was also attended by L Murugan, the assembly poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

He said the party will now stake a claim to form the next government in Goa.

Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, were also being discussed for the CM's post, reported news agency PTI.

However, Sawant emerged as a clear favourite. He had on Sunday said that he will accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give him.

"I am happy that I was able to get 20 seats for my party. BJP observers are coming tomorrow for the Party Legislature meeting. Everything will be decided in the meeting tomorrow. I'll gladly accept the responsibility given by the party," said Sawant.

Earlier on Saturday, he met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation.

In the recently-held elections in Goa, the BJP had won 20 seats, just one short of a simple majority, in the 40-member House.

The saffron party's nearest rival Congress won 11 seats, AAP got two, Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) two, Independents three, Revolutionary Goans and Goa Forward Party got one each.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.