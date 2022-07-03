The political resolution will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur
Just as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting enters its second day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and party's political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously remain the key focus. As per top sources in the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party and the resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.
Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will speak on the political resolution, according to news agency ANI report. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be making a presentation on the situation and the political scenario in the poll-bound state.
Notably, the political resolution is the vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur. The party is expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.
Other issues to be tackled in the political resolution include, political violence in several states and the larger agenda of the opposition parties in their efforts to malign the reputation of the government and how that needs to be dispelled. According to ANI report, during his stint as the BJP president, Amit Shah had a golden run for the party between 2014 and 2020. It was during the regime of Shah when the saffron party saw its biggest political glory winning state after state election. From a party which had no inroads in the northeast, Shah as a strategist navigated BJP's electoral victory in key states like Assam, Tripura and Manipur and also made lotus bloom in the states like Haryana and Maharashtra.
Interestingly, the biggest highlight of the entire BJP national executive meeting will be the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his party cadre. PM Modi is expected to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.
He is also expected to throw light on the outreach of some government schemes. PM Modi is expected to take potshots at the Opposition. After the conclusion of the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Parade Ground where more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.
