Other issues to be tackled in the political resolution include, political violence in several states and the larger agenda of the opposition parties in their efforts to malign the reputation of the government and how that needs to be dispelled. According to ANI report, during his stint as the BJP president, Amit Shah had a golden run for the party between 2014 and 2020. It was during the regime of Shah when the saffron party saw its biggest political glory winning state after state election. From a party which had no inroads in the northeast, Shah as a strategist navigated BJP's electoral victory in key states like Assam, Tripura and Manipur and also made lotus bloom in the states like Haryana and Maharashtra.