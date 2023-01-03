BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on Jan 16,17. Details here

BJP's national executive meet will be held in New Delhi on Jan 16-17, sources close to the party informed PTI on Tuesday. Earlier there were speculations that the national executive meet could be held in Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh.
BJP's national executive meet will be held in New Delhi on Jan 16-17, sources close to the party informed PTI on Tuesday. Earlier there were speculations that the national executive meet could be held in Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh.
During the meeting, the top leaders are likely to discuss its strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections and take stock of its preparations for next year Lok Sabha polls.
During the meeting, the top leaders are likely to discuss its strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections and take stock of its preparations for next year Lok Sabha polls.
The leaders are also likely to discuss the results of the 2022 state election results considering BJP has lost in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi municipal elections
The leaders are also likely to discuss the results of the 2022 state election results considering BJP has lost in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi municipal elections
Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.
Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.
The party holds two national executive meetings a year, usually one in the first quarter of the year and the second in the last quarter. The last executive took place in Hyderabad in October.
The party holds two national executive meetings a year, usually one in the first quarter of the year and the second in the last quarter. The last executive took place in Hyderabad in October.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.