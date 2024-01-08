BJP's Nityanand Rai on Bihar minister's Ram temple remark: 'Looks like they will worship pictures of Babar, Afzal Guru'
Displeased over the remarks made by RJD minister Chandra Shekhar, Union Minister Nityanand Rai asked what is the Opposition's enmity with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai reacted to Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's "temple or hospital" remark on Monday and questioned "what is the (Oposition's) enmity with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir".
What Bihar minister said earlier
RJD Minister Chandra Shekhar sparked off a controversy with his statements on the Ram Temple and said that if the people fall sick or get injured they will seek medical attention rather than visiting a temple.
"If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school?," Chandra Shekhar said earlier on Monday.
"Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?" Shekhar said.
Shekhar had also cautioned people against "pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism". "When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?...The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society...," he had said.
