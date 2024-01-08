Hello User
BJP's Nityanand Rai on Bihar minister's Ram temple remark: 'Looks like they will worship pictures of Babar, Afzal Guru'

BJP's Nityanand Rai on Bihar minister's Ram temple remark: 'Looks like they will worship pictures of Babar, Afzal Guru'

Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Displeased over the remarks made by RJD minister Chandra Shekhar, Union Minister Nityanand Rai asked what is the Opposition's enmity with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during an interview with PTI, at its head office in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec 7, 2023.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai reacted to Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's "temple or hospital" remark on Monday and questioned "what is the (Oposition's) enmity with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir".

"This (Ram Temple) is the path of cultural freedom. I don't understand what enmity they have with Lord Ram and the Ram Temple that they are opposing it again and again," Nityanand Rai told news agency ANI.

Rai launched a scathing attack on the RJD Minister Chandra Shekhar and the Opposition, saying, "The intentions and policy that they are showing, it looks like they will hang pictures of Babar and Afzal Guru and worship them."

He said the country needs Ashfaqulla Khan and Captain Hamid, not Babur, Afzal Guru or Jinnah's 'jinn'. "Here, Lord Ram's integrity is needed," Rai added.

What Bihar minister said earlier

RJD Minister Chandra Shekhar sparked off a controversy with his statements on the Ram Temple and said that if the people fall sick or get injured they will seek medical attention rather than visiting a temple.

"If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school?," Chandra Shekhar said earlier on Monday.

"Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?" Shekhar said.

Shekhar had also cautioned people against "pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism". "When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?...The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society...," he had said.

