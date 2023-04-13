BJP nominates Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

BJP nominates Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
- The bypolls, scheduled for May 10, were triggered by the unfortunate demise of incumbent legislators, and the outcomes will be declared on May 13.
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who recently left Akali Dal to join BJP, has been chosen by the party as their candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar, Punjab, as reported by PTI.
Last Wednesday, the BJP announced that Tankadhar Tripathy has been selected as their candidate for the assembly bypoll in Jharsuguda seat, Odisha, according to a statement released by the party.
The polls, scheduled for May 10, were triggered by the unfortunate demise of incumbent legislators, and the outcomes will be declared on May 13.
Atwal, who has previously served as an MLA, is the offspring of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who held the position of deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who emerged victorious in the state assembly election in 2002 from Koomkalan, experienced defeat in the polls held in 2007 and 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress was the first to declare Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the wife of late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, as their candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated due to his unfortunate demise during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Joro Yatra on January 14.
In the meantime, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is currently in power, has announced the nomination of Sushil Kumar Rinku, a former MLA from the Congress, as their candidate.
Rinku's candidature was declared just a day after he joined the AAP. On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance has put forward Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, a sitting MLA from Banga, as their nominee.
