BJP nominates Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who emerged victorious in the state assembly election in 2002 from Koomkalan, experienced defeat in the polls held in 2007 and 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress was the first to declare Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the wife of late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, as their candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated due to his unfortunate demise during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Joro Yatra on January 14.