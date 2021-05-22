BJP not to celebrate PM Modi govt's 7th anniversary on May 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be holding any celebratory event on the seventh anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government this year, party chief JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Instead, the saffron party will organise welfare events, the party president added.

PM Modi-led union government is in power since 2014 and is due to complete the second year of his second term in office on May 30.

Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the Covid-19 on May 30.

Noting that the Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds on the nation and society with many children losing both parents to the disease, he told the chief ministers that it is now their responsibility to care for their future and take solid steps in this regard.

Nadda asked CMs to prepare a scheme keeping in mind the needs and situation of their states.

Last year, on the sixth anniversary of the BJP in power, the party released a nine-minute video highlighting the achievements of PM Modi's government.

In the video, the BJP has lauded the government’s initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign, nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 to divest Jammu & Kashmir of its special status, and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP swept back to power with a majority of 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in 2019.

