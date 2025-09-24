BJP office in Leh set on fire as Ladakh statehood protest turns violent, police fire teargas, use baton: Videos

A protest demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh turned violent on Wednesday, September 24, with demonstrators setting fire to a BJP office in Leh. As the protests turned violent with reports of some youths pelting stones at the security forces, the police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd.

Advertisement

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh. A shutdown was also observed in Leh amid demands to advance the proposed talks with Centre.

BJP office set on fire: Video

Advertisement

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

As the clashes broke out between the security forces and the protesters, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day.

“The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event,” the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed the youth to stop the violence. In a post, he said, “VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”