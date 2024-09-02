’BJP only party in India that follows democracy’: PM Modi launches BJP’s ’Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’

While launching the membership drive in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said," Another round of 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' is beginning today. From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to being a new political culture in the country. The organisation or political party through which people gives power, that unit, that organisation, that party... if it doesn't follow democratic values, if internal democracy doesn't live in it, then situation arises which is faced by several other political parties today .