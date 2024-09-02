’BJP only party in India that follows democracy’: PM Modi launches BJP’s ’Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the party membership drive at BJP's headquarters in Delhi and enrolled himself as the first member via missed call service.
The drive aims to renew the membership of its existing members and enrol new members in line with its constitutional requirements.
While launching the membership drive in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said," Another round of 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' is beginning today. From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to being a new political culture in the country. The organisation or political party through which people gives power, that unit, that organisation, that party... if it doesn't follow democratic values, if internal democracy doesn't live in it, then situation arises which is faced by several other political parties today .
