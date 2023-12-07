BJP Parliamentary meeting begins amid suspense over CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given standing ovation at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday. The PM was felicitated for party's victory in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ashwani Vaishanaw were among other MPs who arrived on Thursday morning in Parliament to participate in a key Parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Party MPs raised slogans lauding Modi's leadership as senior leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, felicitated the prime minister at the meeting.

The saffron party is likely to appoint new faces as Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, ANI news agency claimed citing sources. However, BJP hasn't made any confirmation related to CM in these states.

It is the first meeting of the saffron party during the current Winter Session of the Parliament. The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions.

BJP tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on Sunday with the party getting stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. However, suspense over Chief Ministerial posts in all three states remains.

Meanwhile, Congress has taken a jibe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a "so-called delay" in appointing a chief minister for Telangana.

"Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today," he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana.

But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now in power only in three states of its own- Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

