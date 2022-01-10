BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I got my covid test done after showing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now," BJP national President JP Nadda wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

The BJP leader has isolated himself after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022

Nadda's test result comes on a day when defense minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The BJP politician requested everyone who camr in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

India reported 1,79,723 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29%, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

As many as 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

