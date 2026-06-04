BJP Rajya Sabha candidate list: Nominations for 5 of 10 states out, Rajasthan's Satish Punia among 10 names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of candidates on Friday (June 4) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The list includes the names of 10 candidates from five of the 10 states going to the polls this month. The party also announced a candidate for the Odisha Rajya Sabha bypoll.
The Rajya Sabha elections will be conducted on June 18 for 24 seats across 10 states, as the Election Commission says, “The term of office of 24 members of the Council of States elected from 10 States is due to expire in June-July 2026."
Full list of Rajya Sabha candidates released by BJP today:
|State
|Total no. of vacant seats
|Names announced by BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|(1) Tai Tagak
|Gujarat
|4
|(1) Rajubhai Shukla
(2) Mukeshbhai Rathwa
(3) Mansingh Parmar
(4) Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|(1) Tarun Chugh
(2) Rajneesh Agrawal
|Rajasthan
|3
|(1) Alka Gurjar
(2) Satish Poonia
|Manipur
|1
|A Sharda Devi from Manipur
The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
The BJP also announced that Debashish Samantray, a former BJD leader who recently joined the BJP, will contest for the Odisha Rajya Sabha by-election candidate.