BJP Rajya Sabha candidate list: Nominations for 5 of 10 states out, Rajasthan's Satish Punia among 10 names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of candidates on Friday (June 4) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The list includes the names of 10 candidates from five of the 10 states going to the polls this month. The party also announced a candidate for the Odisha Rajya Sabha bypoll.

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The Rajya Sabha elections will be conducted on June 18 for 24 seats across 10 states, as the Election Commission says, “The term of office of 24 members of the Council of States elected from 10 States is due to expire in June-July 2026."

Full list of Rajya Sabha candidates released by BJP today:

State Total no. of vacant seats Names announced by BJP Arunachal Pradesh 4 (1) Tai Tagak Gujarat 4 (1) Rajubhai Shukla

(2) Mukeshbhai Rathwa

(3) Mansingh Parmar

(4) Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya Madhya Pradesh 3 (1) Tarun Chugh

(2) Rajneesh Agrawal Rajasthan 3 (1) Alka Gurjar

(2) Satish Poonia Manipur 1 A Sharda Devi from Manipur

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The BJP also announced that Debashish Samantray, a former BJD leader who recently joined the BJP, will contest for the Odisha Rajya Sabha by-election candidate.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



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Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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