Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched ‘Congress Files’ on Sunday, 2 April, a first of what seems like will be a series of videos on alleged corruption during the grand old party's tenure as the ruling party in India.

The official Twitter handle of BJP tweeted, "The first episode of Congress Files, see how one after the other corruption and scams took place under the Congress rule".

Congress Files के पहले एपिसोड में देखिए, कैसे कांग्रेस राज में एक के बाद एक भ्रष्टाचार और घोटाले हुए… pic.twitter.com/vAZ7BDZtFi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2023

In the video message titled "Congress means corruption", the BJP stated, "Congress has looted ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule. That money could have been utilised for so many useful areas of security and development".

"Using this much amount, 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress' corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the video message added.

BJP further attacked the Congress party and termed its tenure from 2004-2014 as a "Lost Decade".

BJP further said in the video, "Keeping the whole 70 years aside, if we only look at the last tenure of 2004-14, it was a 'Lost Decade'. The government was led by Manmohan Singh, who turned a blind eye to all the corruption that kept on happening under his rule. In those days, papers were filled with the news of corruption, looking at which the heads of every Indian hung in shame. "

"Coal scam of ₹1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of ₹1.76 lakh crore, MNREGA scam of ₹10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of ₹70,000 crore, a bribe of ₹362 crores in the helicopter deal with Italy, 12 crores bribe for the Chairman of Railway Board," it further added.

At the end of the video message, BJP stated, "This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress' corruption, the movie is still not over."

Earlier Congress had also attacked BJP over the Adani issue, and released multiple sets of questions under the campaign of 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun'.

The party alleged that BJP granted "monopolies" to the Adani group in various projects.