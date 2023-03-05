BJP remains a dominant force in northeast3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The opposition may accuse the BJP of applying a double standard, but politics is about power, and after all, the results benefit the saffron party.
Let us begin with Tripura. The Bharatiya Janata Party alliance formed the government there with a more than two-thirds majority five years ago, ending the Left’s 25-year reign. Only then did political analysts predict that the saffron party would make significant advances in the Northeast. The election results last week confirmed this. Needless to add, the Bharatiya Janata Party has retained its majority in Tripura by winning 32 seats. There, it had to fight the CPI(M)’s old cadre, and Congress was also trying to make a comeback. Meanwhile, Tripura State Congress President Raja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma established a regional party called Tipra Motha. Talking about regional language, culture, and faith, this party now has the distinction of being the second-largest party, having won 13 seats in its maiden election. Certainly, the saffron party’s route was not simple, but does the trio of Modi, Shah, and Nadda undertake easy tasks?