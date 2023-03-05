BJP remains a dominant force in northeast

The Congress, which had won the 21 seats the last time, will have to settle with only five seats. The outcomes of these three Northeastern states are cause for concern for the country’s oldest political party. Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland elect five Lok Sabha members and three Rajya Sabha members. The Trinamool Congress has demonstrated its strength by gaining five seats equal to the Congress in Meghalaya. In addition to the BJP, it has now arrived here to loot the vote base that is slipping out of hand. This will convey a message to Congress supporters that our high command has less fighting ability than others. As a result, the possibility of fractures in the party may grow, as does the ‘bargaining’ of regional parties for the 2024 elections. On the contrary, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demonstrated its seriousness for 2024 by having an impact on the Northeast. The Bharatiya Janata Party previously won all the Lok Sabha seats in 10 states and union territories. It also won a considerable number of states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. With the collapse of the National Democratic Alliance and the emergence of Mamata Banerjee, the ruling coalition in Delhi appears to be facing a difficult battle in Maharashtra and Bihar. The byelections held in three states have confirmed this. After several years, Congress has finally won the Kasba Peth seat in Maharashtra. It has also been successful in opening an account in West Bengal, and it has won a byelection in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the BJP and its allies won three byelections in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand, reflecting the mood in these states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}