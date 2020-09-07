NEW DELHI : Is India looking at revisiting its recognition of Tibet being part of China?

Joining those who paid homage to Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan soldier from the once-secret Special Frontier Force (SFF) unit of Tibetan soldiers operating under the command of the Indian Army in Leh on Monday was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Besides Madhav, there were members of the Tibetan community who live in exile in India alongwith the Dalai Lama and of course representatives of the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, Tenzin was killed in action last week after he stepped on a vintage landmine in Ladakh, south of the scenic Pangong Tso Lake. It was here that the Indian army, in a pre-emptive move on the night of 29-30 August, took vantage positions atop five mountains. The moves the army said came as China was gathering its troops to lay claim to these features on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

According to former Indian army officials, while the north bank was contentious – with India and China claiming territory there – the south bank was always considered to be under Indian control. By trying to take the features on the south bank, the Chinese were aiming to open a new front in the ongoing military faceoff with India in Ladakh, they say.

Madhav shared pictures of himself attending Tenzin’s funeral in a Twitter post that was later deleted. His presence at the funeral was seen as a strong message to China, days after a fresh flare-up between the two countries.

Madhav’s presence at the funeral brings into the open the well kept secret of the SFF unit and the links to the Indian army. The SFF owe their allegiance to the Dalai Lama, the flag of Tibet and the flag of India, according to two people familiar with the matter. They are trained by the Indian army in mountain warfare and receive pay from them. The force recruits mostly from Tibetan refugees, hundreds of thousands of whom have made India their home since fleeing Tibet with the Dalai Lama following a failed uprising in 1959. Some are of the SFF are also reportedly Indian citizens though Mint could not independently confirm this.

The unit was raised in the 1960s and fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that saw the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country. Their current strength is estimated to be about 3,500- 5,000.

According to the French born Tibetologist Claude Arpi who now lives in Tamil Nadu, it was after India’s 1962 war with China that the Indian government in conjunction with the CIA decided to recruit some Tibetan troops. He said that last month ‘s mission of the Indian army could be one of the few times that they have been pressed into service on the China border.

Given the Tibet connection to the latest Indian army operation, the question is whether Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at Moscow this week. The Chinese are very sensitive about Tibet being recognized as part of China and New Delhi’s latest move may be seen as India shedding its reluctance to take advantage of the Tibetan’s community’s president in India vis-a vis China.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated