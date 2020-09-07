Madhav’s presence at the funeral brings into the open the well kept secret of the SFF unit and the links to the Indian army. The SFF owe their allegiance to the Dalai Lama, the flag of Tibet and the flag of India, according to two people familiar with the matter. They are trained by the Indian army in mountain warfare and receive pay from them. The force recruits mostly from Tibetan refugees, hundreds of thousands of whom have made India their home since fleeing Tibet with the Dalai Lama following a failed uprising in 1959. Some are of the SFF are also reportedly Indian citizens though Mint could not independently confirm this.