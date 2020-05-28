NEW DELHI : BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra, with over 4.4 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most visible BJP faces on various TV news channels.

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

