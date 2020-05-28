Home > News > India > BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms

NEW DELHI : BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra, with over 4.4 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most visible BJP faces on various TV news channels.

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
NGO Energy Watchdog had questioned the eligibility of Sambit Patra to be appointed as an independent director of ONGC and alleged that proper procedure was not followed for appointing him. Photo: Hindustan Times

Delhi high court won’t interfere with Sambit Patra’s appointment as ONGC director

1 min read . 06 Nov 2017
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout